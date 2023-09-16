GANESH FESTIVAL SPECIAL 12 LAKH AMERICAN DIAMOND GANAPATI PREPARED IN HUBLI

Hubli (Karnataka): Ahead of the Ganesh festival beginning Monday, the Ganapati idol made of American diamond crystals worth Rs 12 lakh made by Hubli artist Mahesh Muragoda and his team has been sent from here to Bengaluru.

Bammapur resident and idol artist Mahesh Muragoda and his team have made this Ganesha idol. This Ganesha idol will be installed on September 18 by the Swastika Youth Association at Rajajinagar 2nd Stage Milk Colony 5th Main Road.

The Ganesha idol is 5.7 feet tall and weighs around 150 kg. Except for one face of the Ganesha idol, all other parts are also made of American diamond crystal and Navaratna crystal. For the past several years, the Swastika Youth Association of Bengaluru has been keeping a Ganesha idol decorated with American diamond crystals, which is made in Hubli and taking it to Bengaluru by train.

After that, this diamond idol of Ganapati is installed and worshipped for seven days. Through this, this association will celebrate a grand Ganeshotsava. Like every year, this year too, an idol of Lord Ganesha made of 60,000 American diamonds and Navaratna crystals is being built and installed. The Ganesha idol was transported to Bengaluru by train from the city on Friday.

