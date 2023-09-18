GANESH CHATURTHI 2023 AUTHORITIES BAN SALE OF MEAT IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, authorities in Bengaluru prohibited slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in the city.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner in a notification released the order. The notification read , "On 18th September 2023, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat under BBMP is completely prohibited."

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is among India's most celebrated Hindu festivals, marking the birth of Lord Ganesh as the God of New Beginnings and the Remover of Obstacles as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Konwn as the elephant-head god, Lord Ganesh is linked with wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Typically occurring in the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada, Ganesh Chaturthi in 2023 is expected to be celebrated on Tuesday (September 19). On the day, devotees perform elaborate rituals with vibrant decorations. The festivities span for a week.

Historically, Ganesh Chaturthi is steeped in deep spiritual and cultural symbiolism rooted in Hindu mythology. As per legend, Parvati, in the absence of her husband Lord Shiva, created Ganesh from sandalwood and appointed him as the guardian of her home's entrance while she went to bathe. Upon Shiva's return to his house, he confronted Ganesh blocking his way. This led to a heated exchange, and Shiva tried to reason his entry with the young boy. Ultimately, Shiva, the god of destruction, cut off Ganesha's head.

This led to Parvati's anger prompting a search for the head of Ganesh to be installed over his shoulder. Finally, gods got an elephant's head which was finally placed over the shoulder of Ganesh.