GAJAPAYANA BEGINS WITH CEREMONIAL SPLENDOR

Mysore: The Gajapayana event, which marks the beginning of the Mysuru Dasara festival, started today from the main entrance of Nagarhole Park. The event was launched at the auspicious 'Tula Lagna' by offering flowers and performing a special puja before the elephants.

As per the tradition, the priest and his team offered a special prayer at the Anjaneya Temple near the Veeranahosahalli gate from 9:45 am to 10:15 am. Then, they performed a puja at the Gajapade (a ceremonial seat) and everyone paid their respects following which, the procession started.

The first procession had nine elephants with famous elephant Abhimanyu being the leader. Apart from Abhimanyu, the other elephants are named Mahendra, Arjuna, Varalakshmi, Dhananjaya, Gopi, Vijaya, Parthasarathy and Rohita.

Traditional dance forms namely Kansale, Dollu, Veeragase, Pooja Kunita, Goravara Kunita as well as a show by Tibetan school children from Gurupur and tribal children were performed in front of the elephants. Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre released a list of the Dussehra elephants and a booklet. Hunsur MLA GD Harish Gowda along with many ministers, MLAs and senior forest officers participated at the event.

The elephants had traveled from Kodagu to participate at the Mysuru Dasara festival. They were taken to Veeranahosahalli village of Hunasur taluk yesterday and reached Mysore today for the Gajapayana event, which marks the march of elephants from the woods to the city. Here, the district administration and forest department staff performed puja and welcomed the elephants.

Among the first group of elephants include Abhimanyu, Bhima, and Mahendra from Mattigodu Elephant Camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve; Arjuna from Balle Elephant Camp; Varalakshmi from Bhimanakatte Elephant Camp and Dhananjaya, Gopi, and Vijaya from Dubare Camp in Madikeri Division of Kodagu while Parthasarathy is from Ramapura Elephant Camp in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Also Read: Elephants run for beauty contest in southwest Nepal

Five elephants would be included in the second group. Information about them will be shared after September 10, officials said.