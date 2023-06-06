Ramanagara (Karnataka) : A small argument about the delay in lifting the bar at the toll gate led to a bitter clash and eventually to the murder of a Toll Gate staffer at Ramanagara in Karnataka. The deceased was identified as Pawan Kumar Nayak, a resident of Sikkepalya in Tavarekere, Bengaluru South Taluk, and the incident took place on Sunday late at night. One more person was injured.

A group of car-borne Bengaluru-based youths were involved in this ghastly incident that took place at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza in Ramanagara Taluk Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Pawan was allegedly beaten to death with a hockey stick when he went to have dinner after finishing work.

Police said four unidentified youths travelling in a car. At about 9 to 10 pm, they reached Sheshagirihalli Toll Plaza and there was an argument between the youths and toll plaza staff due to the delay in lifting the bar to the car passing by the toll gate. It soon turned violent. Both groups clashed at the toll gate in the presence of the public. Later, the murder took place.

The cops from the Bidadi police station rushed to the spot and the dead body has been shifted to Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Hospital. The police have registered a case at Bidadi police station and have started a search to find the accused.

"Pawan Kumar Naik, a staff member who was working at Seshagirihalli toll gate, was murdered on Sunday late night around 12:00 am to 1:00 am. After checking the CCTV, it was found that there was an argument between Pavan and some unidentified men due to the delay in lifting the bar for a car passing by the toll gate at around 9.30 in the night before the murder,'' Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy said.

''After finishing work Pawan Kumar Naik and his friend were sitting near a lake near Hejjala when the same unknown persons attacked both of them. Then Pawan Kumar Naik died due to the attack, while Manjunath was injured. In this regard, a case has been registered at Bidadi police station and an investigation is being conducted," the SP informed.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that four accused from Bengaluru city have committed the murder. The accused are yet to be arrested. According to the complaint, it is known that four persons were involved in the attack," SP said.