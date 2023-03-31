Bengaluru: Four persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly gang-raping a woman in a moving car in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on March 25 under the jurisdiction of Koramangala police station. Police said the victim and the accused lived in nearby localities. Further investigations are underway, police said.

It has been learnt that when the victim was meeting her friend in Koramangala's National Games Park at around 10 pm, the four accused suddenly came towards them. The accused reportedly objected to them for sitting in the park till late at night. They threatened and drove away the victim's friend. Then, they dragged the victim into a car. The woman tried very hard to fight the four men but was pushed inside the car, which then drove away at a high speed. The accused, identified as Satish, Vijay, Sridhar and Kiran, allegedly gang-raped the woman inside the moving car as it passed through many places including Dommalur, Indira Nagar, Anekal and Nice Road. The car kept moving across the city throughout the night and finally, the victim was left on the road near her house at around 4 am, police said.

Also Read: Minor committed suicide after gang rape

The victim lodged a complaint at Koramangala police station on March 26 after receiving treatment at the hospital, said police. The criminal history record of the four arrested men is being probed, police sources said. "The woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by four men in a moving car. All four accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway. We are yet to receive the victim's medical reports," CK Baba, DCP, South-East division said.