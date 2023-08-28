FORMER PM DEVE GOWDA FORMS JD S CORE COMMITTEE TO DRAW ACTION PLAN FOR LS ELECTIONS

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) President H D Deve Gowda on Monday announced the formation of a core committee of the party led by Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda to draw an action plan for the Lok Sabha elections.

The committee will travel to all the districts of the state from September 1 and submit a report to the party's state-level committee in October about the party organisation, the JD(S) supremo said at a press conference. It will recommend changes specific to each district to be made in the organisation, he added.

JD(S)' move comes amid reports that the Congress is trying to woo leaders from the opposition BJP and Deve Gowda's party to get them into its fold to bolster its strength with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 25 seats, while a party-backed candidate also emerged victorious. The Congress and JD(S) secured one seat each. In the JD(S) bastion of Hassan, Deve Gowda's grand-son Prajwal Revanna had won.

"Our 19 MLAs and eight MLCs led by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy unanimously decided to form a 12-member core committee led by G T Devegowda. The committee will travel across the state, the former Prime Minister said. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was defeated by G T Devegowda in Chamundeshwari. However, Siddaramaiah, who had contested from two constituencies back then, had won from Badami in Bagalkot district.

H D Deve Gowda said the committee will also decide strategies for the elections to Bengaluru municipal corporation and Panchayats. I have stepped into 91 years of age. My target is to protect JD(S) as a regional party, he said. The veteran leader said he would also canvas for the party in the next Lok Sabha elections. At this age of 91, I will share my experience with the people, he added. (PTI)