FORMER KARNATAKA MINISTER AND BJP MLA MUNIRATHNA THREE OTHERS BOOKED FOR USING EXPLOSIVES FOR QUARRYING

Bengaluru: An FIR was registered against former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA Munirathna and three others for using explosives for quarrying. He, along with three others, was booked under the Explosives and Karnataka Land Revenue Act. They were booked for carrying out blasts to mine stones in a quarry at Hunasamaranahalli. The complaint was lodged by Yelahanka tahsildar Anil Arolikar. Based on a complaint, a case was registered by the Chikkajala police against Munirathna, Anandan, Ganesh V and Radhamma.

The FIR stated that Jai Bhim Sene had requested the tahsildar to stop the 'illegal' mining activities. The villagers, too, had staged a demonstration against using explosives for quarrying. Following the complaint, a field survey was conducted where it was found that explosives were used for quarrying. These activities were damaging the earth in that region, the FIR report further stated.

The investigation also revealed that those mining the quarry did not have any permission from the competent authority, it was mentioned in the FIR. Gelatine sticks are used as explosives in stone quarrying. It is mandatory to obtain a licence for using and transport of gelatine sticks. The licence is granted for one year. It is renewed every year after its expiry. At the same time, the detonators are supposed to be carried out separately. The mines and geology department director, joint director and senior geology officers are the competent authorities, who can issue licences, for stone quarrying. In Karnataka, stone quarrying on large-scale has been going on in Kolar, Chikaballapura, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Chamaraganagara districts.