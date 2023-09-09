Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that discussions on the BJP-JDS alliance for the Lok Sabha elections are at an initial stage and several issues including seat allocation are yet to be taken up.

Kumaraswamy visited former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's residence in Padmanabhanagar today and held discussions for about two hours. Later speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that seat sharing and other issues have not been discussed till now. He said that his visit to Delhi has not been fixed and it is also not known whether Deve Gowda will agree or not.

"Right now my focus is on my health. I have noticed the statement of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. He has spoken well about our party, Deve Gowda and me," he said.

"Trust and respect are important and these have to be taken care of first. Presently, discussions are at a preliminary stage. Deve Gowda has asked me to hold a meeting of JD(S) workers tomorrow. It is necessary to seek their opinion," Kumaraswamy said.

He said that Congress will become frustrated here. "I know the power of Congress. They (Congress) had thought of buying people with money. Its just two months and an anti-Congress wind has already started blowing in Karnataka," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader V Somanna too said that talks of an alliance between BJP and JDS are still at a premature stage. Talking to reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday, he said he was not aware of what national leaders are doing in this regard.

Responding to the question of contesting the Lok Sabha, Somanna said, "I have not thought about it yet. I have conveyed several ideas to the national leaders. I believe they will fix everything, Somanna said.

Yediyurappa's statement created a stir in Karnataka state politics on Friday after he said that as part of the agreement, BJP has agreed to give four seats to JD(S), allowing them to contest in these constituencies, while the BJP will field candidates in the remaining 24 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.