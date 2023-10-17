Bengaluru: BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai underwent a coronary artery bypass surgery at Fortis Hospitals in Bannerghatta Road on Monday. This came after Bommai suffered severe knee pain and was admitted to the hospital for knee surgery. However, a hole was found in his heart during checkup. Following this, doctors advised the former Chief Minister to undergo heart surgery before the knee surgery.

Bommai took to X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, "I am eagerly waiting to come back to you with full recovery as soon as possible. As I am currently in the hospital, if you all come to see me in the hospital, it will disturb other patients in the hospital. Therefore, I request you not to come to the hospital. Your good wishes have made me mentally stronger and I will return to public service soon. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone, who wished me well." He, however, did not specify what the surgery was for.