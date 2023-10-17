Former CM Basavaraj Bommai undergoes heart surgery
Published: 2 hours ago
Bengaluru: BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai underwent a coronary artery bypass surgery at Fortis Hospitals in Bannerghatta Road on Monday. This came after Bommai suffered severe knee pain and was admitted to the hospital for knee surgery. However, a hole was found in his heart during checkup. Following this, doctors advised the former Chief Minister to undergo heart surgery before the knee surgery.
Bommai took to X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, "I am eagerly waiting to come back to you with full recovery as soon as possible. As I am currently in the hospital, if you all come to see me in the hospital, it will disturb other patients in the hospital. Therefore, I request you not to come to the hospital. Your good wishes have made me mentally stronger and I will return to public service soon. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone, who wished me well." He, however, did not specify what the surgery was for.
Sources said that heart surgery was successful and Bommai's health is stable now. He is responding well and the hospital has yet to release Bommai's health's bulletin. BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa expressed his concern over Bommai's health and wished him a speedy recovery.