Bengaluru: The police arrested the accused, who made a fake bomb threat call to an IT company in Bellandur, the police said on Saturday. Navneet Prasad, a former employee of the company, was arrested by the police. On June 13, a stranger made a call to the IT company, which is located on Outer Ring Road in Bellandur, and said, "A bomb has been planted in the company premises and it will explode after some time," the police said.

The company staff immediately informed the police. Soon after the bomb disposal squad and police team rushed to the spot and searched the company precincts, but it was found to be a fake call as no bomb was traced, the police said. The Bellandur police, who registered a case, checked the mobile number from which the bomb threat call was received and found that the call was made by Navneet Prasad, a former employee of the company.

According to the police, there was a fight between the team leader in the company and the accused Navneet. During the fight, the accused said that he had to meet the MD of the company. However, he was dismissed for bad behaviour without being allowed to meet the MD. The police investigation revealed that Navneet, who was enraged by this, made a fake bomb threat call to the company. Based on the complaint lodged by the company staff, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.