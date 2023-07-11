FORMER EMPLOYEE KILLS MD CEO OF PRIVATE COMPANY IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: The Managing Director and the CEO of a private company were killed by an ex-employee in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, sources said. The incident took place in the Pampa Colony of Amrithalli. The deceased have been identified as Phanindra Subrahmanya and Vinu Kumar.

The identified deceased are Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, who were MD and CEO of Aeronics Media Private Limited respectively. The accused, identified as Felix worked at Aironics but quit to form his own company. Felix conspired to kill them as they were obstructing his business, sources said.

Felix entered the office on Tuesday afternoon at around 4 pm and attacked Phanindra and Vinu with a weapon, DCP Northeast Laxmi Prasad said. Both of them died on the spot. After carrying out the crime, the accused fled from the spot and is still on the run, officials said. Amrithalli Police have reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter, they said.

Also read: Delhi: Mentally disturbed son stabs mother to death with needle