FORMER CM KUMARASWAMY SAYS ALL IS NOT WELL IN CONGRESS 50 60 MLAS TO JOIN BJP SOON

Belagavi (Karnataka): Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy dropped a bomb on Monday stating that "all is not well" in the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah and it might collapse anytime. A powerful minister from Congress will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and will bring 50 to 60 MLAs, along with him.

Kumaraswamy said, "An influential minister has decided to quit the shackles of the party and stand up to the injustice being bestowed upon him.'' Congress ministers lashed out at Kumaraswamy for his statement and demanded clarity. Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation HK Patil said that it should not be the intention of any political party or leader to make the government insecure. "Kumaraswamy's statement is far from the truth. It is an attempt to harm a healthy democracy," Patil pointed out.

Patil emphasised that such false propaganda will not stand the test of time and won't be able to harm the state government. "Our government is taking firm steps towards the development of the state. The CM is not leaving any stone unturned in catering to the MLAs. There is no question of confusion of any sort in the Congress party. We stand united and condemn such statements," Patil said.

Minister of Public Works Department Satish Jarakiholi demanded clarity on the statement. He said, "Our party does not have an Eknath Shinde or Sharad Pawar. Also, Kumaraswamy should name who this influential minister is. Once disclosed, all mouths will be shut. Otherwise, we will all be in the dark."

Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge took a dig at Kumaraswamy saying that instead of focusing on the future of the Congress, he should be concerned about the fate of the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) party ahead of Lok Sabha elections. "I can assure you that only five MLAs will remain in JDS before the elections,'' he added.