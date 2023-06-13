FORMER CM BOMMAI RUBBISHES CONG CHARGE OF HIKE IN POWER TARIFF BY PREVIOUS BJP GOVT

Haveri Karnataka Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday rubbished the Congress allegation that the previous BJP government hiked power tariff by Rs 289 per unitBommai said in a statement that the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission had recommended an increase in electricity tariff in March this year when his government was in power However the BJP government did not agree to it We did not order a hike in electricity tariff It is the Congress which increased the prices after coming to power They Congress issued orders in this regard Bommai saidAccording to the former CM the increase in tariff will be a big burden on people In the coming days the electricity department will be in a big crisis The KERC hiked the electricity tariff on June 5 by Rs 289 per unit days after the Karnataka government announced the Gruha Jyoti scheme offering free power up to 200 unitsBommai also alleged that ever since the Shakti scheme offering free bus ride to women in nonluxury government buses has been launched the frequency of buses in many areas has reduced This has resulted in overcrowding in the buses In this context he pointed out that a student in his home district died due to serious head injuries after falling from the bus PTI