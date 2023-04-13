Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Former BJP MLA Doddappagouda Patil Naribola who defeated the former Chief Minister N Dharmasingh in Jewargi constituency in 2008, was denied a ticket to contest in the state Assembly elections and he subsequently announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday.

Kalaburagi Rural BJP District President Shivraj Patil Radvedagi has been fielded by the BJP from Jewargi. Meanwhile, Patil said that he will join another party or contest as an independent candidate in the elections. Addressing a public gathering on wednesday, Doddappagouda announced his resignation from the party.

Expressing his displeasure over being denied a ticket, he said, "I did not cheat or loot. I have worked 24 hours a day for the people. I have worked in Jewargi for 21 years to strengthen the party. I have done honest work for the party. I have worked with activists for the party."

Party workers are hurt with this and why should I be in the party after hurting my workers. I will submit my resignation from the primary membership position. I will contest the state Assembly elections as a candidate of another party or as an independent candidate. I will show my strength to the state and national leaders in the elections, the former legislator added.

The decision to quit follows the party's announcement of its first list of candidates for the May 10 polls. As the party included 52 fresh faces on the list, some of the proominant names were left out. Another senior leader Laxman Savadi, a three-time MLA from Athani and former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka too resigned from the party after he was denied a ticket to fight in the state Assembly elections.

Sources said that after Kedaralingaiah Hiremath joined Congress from Janata Dal (Secular), JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy called Doddappagouda on Tuesday. Kumaraswamy is also likely to meet Doddappagouda and ask him to join hands with JDS.

