Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Many residents of apartments in the state capital Bengaluru are getting food delivered to their doorstep through delivery boys from hotels. However, the delivery boy who had come for food delivery allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl when she was alone in the lift. He has been arrested by the police on the complaint of the girl's parents.

The accused who came to deliver food to the apartment and sexually harassed the girl in the lift was produced before the court and his judicial custody was ordered. The incident took place on the evening of June 21 in a private apartment in the Talaghattapur area and came to light late. The Talaghattapur police registered a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case and arrested the accused Chetan (30).

As per the police, Chetan was going in the lift to deliver food to those on the 3rd floor of the apartment. On the same occasion, the girl got into the lift to go to the teacher for tuition on the 13th floor. In this case, the accused was accused of committing sexual assault through 'bad touch'. The girl came out of the lift and informed the tuition teacher.

The teacher immediately instructed the security guard to catch the food delivery boy. Later, the girl's parents were informed about this matter. Immediately before the accused went back, the other residents of the apartment, along with the security, caught the accused and handed him over to the police. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused at the Talaghattapur police station, police said.