Five killed in KSRTC Bus-cab collision in Karnataka's Gadag
Published: 54 minutes ago
Gadag: In a tragic road accident reported from Karnataka, five people died on the spot in a collision between a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus and a Tata Sumo vehicle in Gadag district of the state, officials said on Monday. Four people were seriously injured in the horrific road accident. An official said that the accident took place on the outskirts of Naregal town in Gadag district.
According to sources, the Tata Sumo had left Kalaburagi and was on way to Shirahatti Phakkireshwar Mutt via Gajendragad. The bus was going from Gadag to Gajendragad when it had a head-on collision with the cab on the outskirts of Naregal town. As a result of the head-on collision, five passengers traveling in the cab lost their lives.
Some passengers in the bus sustained injuries. An official that soon after the accident, Naregal police visited the spot of the accident and is investigating the case. Police sources said that the identity of the deceased is being ascertained. A case has been registered at Naregal police station into the accident. The seriously injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment, the official said.
Pertinently, the accident comes over two weeks after three teenagers were killed in a collision between a lorry and bike between Kallihal and Arahatolalu village of Bhadravati taluk of the Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Another youth sustained serious injuries in the accident. According to police, the mishap took place while the deceased were returning from the Ganpati immersion procession held in Kallihal village of the district.