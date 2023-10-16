Gadag: In a tragic road accident reported from Karnataka, five people died on the spot in a collision between a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus and a Tata Sumo vehicle in Gadag district of the state, officials said on Monday. Four people were seriously injured in the horrific road accident. An official said that the accident took place on the outskirts of Naregal town in Gadag district.

According to sources, the Tata Sumo had left Kalaburagi and was on way to Shirahatti Phakkireshwar Mutt via Gajendragad. The bus was going from Gadag to Gajendragad when it had a head-on collision with the cab on the outskirts of Naregal town. As a result of the head-on collision, five passengers traveling in the cab lost their lives.

Some passengers in the bus sustained injuries. An official that soon after the accident, Naregal police visited the spot of the accident and is investigating the case. Police sources said that the identity of the deceased is being ascertained. A case has been registered at Naregal police station into the accident. The seriously injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment, the official said.