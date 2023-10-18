Bengaluru: A man jumped from the terrace to escape from the blaze after a fire broke out at a multi-storied building in Karnataka's posh Koramangala area. The incident took place on Wednesday, leaving two people seriously hurt, sources in the fire brigade said. Both are being treated in a private hospital.

Man jumps off roof to escape from the blaze

As soon as people noticed smoke emanating from the building, they raised an alarm and alerted the police and fire brigade. There weren't many customers in the cafe at the time when the incident occurred.

It is suspected that the gas leakage might have taken place while cooking food. The young man, who was stuck in the upper floors, jumped from the building to save his life.