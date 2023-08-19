FIRE BREAKS OUT IN TWO COACHES OF UDYAN EXPRESS TRAIN IN BENGALURU NO CASUALTIES REPORTED

Bengaluru: A sudden fire broke out in the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express on Saturday morning with officials saying no casualties have been reported in the incident. According to the officials, the Udyan Express, which had reached Bengaluru at 5:45 am in the morning, stopped at platform 3 of KSR Bengaluru Station. Around 7:10 am a fire broke out in the engine and coaches of B1 and B2.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. In the meantime, firefighting operation was launched by the officials. The fire was immediately extinguished with the help of fire brigade personnel. There was no casualties reported in the incident. It is learned that there were no passengers in the train.

Railway officials have visited the spot and are investigating the cause of the incident. There is a possibility that the fire may have started due to a technical problem, Railway officials said. “Fire broke out in Udyan Express after it reached Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. The incident happened two hours after passengers deboarded the train.

No casualties or injuries. Fire engine and experts reached the spot and are assessing the situation,” a spokesperson for the South-Western Railway said. Pertinently, the fire incident comes over a month when the C-14 coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express caught fire in Bina of Madhya Pradesh. There were no casualties reported in the incident with all 36 people in the fire-hit coach evacuated by the rescuers.

According to official sources, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the train.

GFX

Fire breaks out in Mumbai-Bengaluru express

No casualties have been reported in the incident

Officials said the fire broke out at around 7:10 am

The fire broke out in the engine and coaches B1 and B2

Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread to other coaches

The cause of the fire was not immediately known