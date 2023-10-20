FARMERS IN VIJAYAPURA VENT FRUSTRATION BY BRINGING CROCODILE TO HESCOM OFFICE AMID ONGOING ELECTRICITY WOES

Vijaypura (Karnataka): In a dramatic turn of events, farmers from Ronihal village in Kolhara taluk, Vijayapura in Karnataka resorted to a unique and alarming protest to draw attention to their longstanding electricity supply issues. Frustrated with consistent electricity load shedding and the untimely distribution of three-phase electricity, they brought a crocodile to the premises of the local HESCOM (Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited) office as a symbol of their grievances.

The farmers explained that they receive three-phase electricity, but it is supplied late at night, making it inconvenient for them to irrigate their fields, which is an essential part of their agricultural activities.

Every night, authorities supply three-phase electricity, necessitating our visits to the fields for irrigation. In these fields, we encounter various wild creatures, including crocodiles. In the event of any issues, who holds responsibility? Regrettably, we do not reap any advantages from the night-time electricity supply; it often exacerbates our problems. As a symbolic act, we've introduced crocodiles to help convey our challenges to the authorities,” one of the farmers said.

The incident that led to this unconventional protest occurred when a farmer discovered a crocodile in his field while attempting to water his crops on a Thursday night. Taking matters into their own hands, the farmers managed to capture the crocodile and transport it to the power distribution center using a tractor. This extraordinary move sent shockwaves through the local community and prompted the involvement of the forest department.