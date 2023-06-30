FAKE NOTES FOUND IN RBI CURRENCY CHEST CASE REGISTERED

Bengaluru: The manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at Nripatunga Road has filed a complaint after fake notes worth Rs 3,000 were found in the currency chest that came to RBI between May 2 and 31. While remitting money to RBI the incident came to light. Four separate FIRs have been registered at the Halasur Gate Police Station.

In the last two days, 30 fake notes of Rs 100 denomination have been found and four separate FIRs have been registered at the Halasur Gate Police Station, official sources said. In the currency chest that came to RBI from May 2 to May 31, there were 15 from Canara Bank in Manipal, five from the Bank of Baroda branch in Malleswaram, five from the Madimana Complex branch in Hubli, five from the Rajajimarga UBI branch in Udupi, and a total of 30 notes of Rs 100 denomination had come, RBI manager complained.

Also read: Delhi: Fake Credit Cards of 95 celebrities used to dupe banks; conmen gang busted

Currently, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 489A (Processing of Fake Notes), 489B (Using Fake Notes as Bank Notes), 489C (Possessing Fake Notes), 489D (Possessing Instruments for Making Fake Notes), 489E (Currency Notes or Accounts Payable) at Halasur Gate Police Station.

Two similar cases were registered last month. Earlier, a 10-member gang was busted by the police in the Gir Somnath district in Gujarat. The gang members' modus-operandi was to cheat gullible people on the pretext of tantric rituals as well as doubling their money. Two bogus cops, who were part of the gang of thugs, were also arrested by the Gir Somnath police. The police were also successful in recovering Rs 19 lakhs cash from their possession.