Bengaluru: A 63-year-old woman in Bengaluru lodged a police complaint against a widower, who is aged 70, alleging that the man has cheated her despite promising to marry her.

The woman, who has lost her husband a few years ago, became close to the man who met her while he was looking for a bride for his son. In her complaint, the woman has accused the man of threatening her. A case has been registered at the Women's Police Station of the East Division based on the complaint filed by the woman. The husband of the complainant and the wife of the accused have died earlier. Both of them are known to each other for five years. In course of time, both became friends and close to each other.

Both of us went on a trip to Mysore, Davangere and Belagavi recently. During the trip, she asked him to marry her. The accused, who initially agreed, later started neglecting the woman. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the man threatened her with dire consequences. Cops of women's police station in East Division registered a case in this regard. The police is investigating the case to unearth the truth.