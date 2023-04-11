ELDERLY MAN BEATEN TO DEATH AFTER ARGUMENT OVER PET DOGS IN BENGALURU 3 HELD

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a senior citizen has been allegedly beaten to death with a bat and another person was seriously injured after a petty argument over pet dogs at Ganapatinagar area of Soladevanahalli in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, officials said. Police have arrested three accused in the case while further investigation into the case is going on.

The deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Muniraju, a resident of Ganapatinagar in Soladevanahalli. A police official said that the incident took place on Saturday. It is learnt that Muniraju, a native of Yalahanka, had been living in Ganapati Nagar with his wife and children for the past three years. He worked as a mechanic in a private company.

In Muniraju's neighbourhood, one Ravikumar and his wife lived in a rented house and kept dogs as pets. It is alleged that along with his friend Pramod, Ravi often took the dogs in front of Muniraju's house to defecate. On Saturday, Muniraju had a quarel with Ravi and his friend Pramod accusing them of smoking cigarettes near his house.

The matter escalated and Muniraju went to the police station and lodged a complaint against Ravi, a police official said. Based on the complaint, the police called Pramod and Ravikumar to the police station and later released him. A police official said that on their return from the police station, Muniraju's friend Muruli broke into an argument with Ravi and his friend Pramod.

The argument turned ugly as Ravi and Pramod attacked Murli with a bat. Muniraju, who intervened in the fistfight, too was attacked with the bat and was hit on the head. Muniraju collapsed on the spot with severe injuries. Both of them were immediately taken to the hospital where Muniraju died during treatment.

Muruli is undergoing treatment in the emergency unit of the hospital. According to the police, a case of murder has been registered against Pramod, Ravikumar and Ravi's wife Pallavi who helped her husband in the murder. All three have been arrested in the murder case and sent to judicial custody.