EC ORDERS TRANSFER OF 10 COPS FOR SMOOTH CONDUCT OF KARNATAKA POLLS

New Delhi The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of 10 police personnel including a deputy commissioner of police DCP for stricter enforcement of poll code and smooth conduct of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka sources in the poll panel said on MondayThose transferred included the DCP North Bengaluru the ACP of Yeshwanthpur and Bengaluru and four police inspectors one each from Raja Rajeshwari Nagar Yeshwanthpur Nandini Layout police station and Rajagopal Nagar police stations Sources said the officers being transferred were posted at the behest of a state minister and it was felt that their removal will help in stricter enforcement and smooth conduct of the May 10 polls Per se there was no complaint EC took the decision for better conduct of polls a functionary said Following clashes between BJP and Congress workers in Surpur Yadgir earlier this month the EC also ordered the transfer of local DSP and one circle inspector for their inept handling of the situationOne DSP and a circle inspector of Devadurga in Raichur district are also being replaced amid reports of intimidation to contesting candidates and hinderance to electioneering in their jurisdiction they said The election to the 224member assembly will he held on May 10 PTI