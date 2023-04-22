EC OFFICIALS CHECK DK SHIVAKUMARS HELICOPTER WITH HIS KIN ON BOARD

Dakshina Kannada Karnataka KPCC President DK Shivakumar stated that there is nothing wrong with the election officials conducting inspections when his family came to Dharmasthala temple of Dakshina Kannada district by helicopter on Saturday He spoke to the media after having darshan of Manjunatha Swamy at Dharmasthala I have great faith in God Manjunatha God protects me and the state I did not discuss political issues in the temple Shivakumar said He further stated that he will campaign for Congress candidate Rakshit Shivaram who is contesting from the Belthangadi Assembly constituency When KPCC president DK Shivakumar s family arrived at Dharmasthala this morning on a helicopter the election officials conducted a check as the assembly election code of conduct was in force Following this an altercation took place between the election officials and the pilot of the helicopterAlso read DK Shivakumar suspects BJP role behind 5000 downloads of asset listDK Shivakumar s wife Usha son daughter and soninlaw were on board The helicopter pilot told the election officials that this is a private helicopter and they are not allowed to check A verbal duel took place between the helicopter pilot Ram Dass and the Election Officer However election officials finally conducted the inspection While DK Shivakumar arrived in another helicopterThe model code of conduct is in force in Karnataka which goes to polls on May 10 The election officials had also intercepted and checked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai s car when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district on March 31 Ever since the model code of conduct came into effect over Rs 253 crore unaccounted cash gold freebies liquor and drugs have been seized in Karnataka according to Election Commission officials