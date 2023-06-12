Bengaluru A Dutch vlogger and YouTuber who was busy capturing the lives and activities of vendors at the chor bazaar in Bengaluru alleged being manhandled by a man whom he greeted namaste even after the person grabbed his handFollowing a complaint from Pedro Mota who runs a YouTube channel by the name Madly Rover also made the video of the incident viral police swung into action and arrested the man Soon after the video became viral netizens demanded strict punishment for the culprit who is said to be a local vendor for his misbehaviourIn the video it can be seen that as the YouTuber Pedro Mota was recording his experience in the market suddenly a man grabbed his hand and questioned him for recording a video Even as the foreign national initially greeted the man by saying namaste and then asked him to let go of his hand the man pushed him Soon Mota hurriedly leaves the spotPosting the video of the incident on his YouTube channel Madly Rover on Monday Mota wrote Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm lunging after me as I tried to escape After I had some street food met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt Responding to a tweet seeking action against the guy who misbehaved with Mota Bengaluru police said action has been taken and the person concerned rounded up Strict action will be taken against him No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated City Police Commissioner B Dayananda tweeted It s an old video which has come into circulation now The person harassing in the video has been identified and traced and action taken No scope for such highhandedness in Namma Bengaluru against anybody