DUTCH YOUTUBER PEDRO MOTA MANHANDLED BY VENDOR DURING VLOG IN BENGALURUS CHIKKAPET ACCUSED ARRESTED

Bengaluru A vendor who allegedly manhandled Dutch YouTuber Pedro Mota during his recent vlog in Chikkapet area of Karnataka capital Bengaluru has been arrested and booked by the police officials said on Monday The accused identified as Nawab Hayat Sharif has been arrested by the Cotton Town Police a Bengaluru City Police spokesman said The alleged harassment came to light after videos showing the vendor manhandling the YouTuber during a vlog In the video the accused vendor wearing a skull cap is objecting to the vlog and manhandles Mota in the process Th YouTuber however manages to escape unhurt from the spot The alleged harassment caused an uproar on the social media with the Twitterati demanding action against the vendor Also read YouTuber CarryMinati to host charity stream for Odisha train accidentMudassir Ahmed a Twitter user while sharing the video wrote “This random guy in chickpet harassed a foreigner is this how we treat our guests pls take action the foreigner name is Pedro Mota he is a youtuber from Netherlands A spokesman for the Bengaluru while reacting to the video said that action has been taken and the concerned person rounded up “Strict action will be taken against him No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated the police spokesman said Commissioner of Police Bengaluru B Dayananda also reaccted to the incident While reacting to the posts the Commissioner of Police Bengaluru said that that it was an old video which has come into circulation now “The person harassing in the video has been identified traced and action taken No scope for such highhandedness in Naamma Bengaluru against anybody the Police Commissioner wrote