Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A food delivery boy fell victim in a drink-and-drive road accident caused by a group of friends late at night near the RR Nagar metro station under Batarayanpur traffic police station, Bengaluru. The accused driver was caught by the local public and handed over to the police while others in the car fled from the spot.

Friends who drank alcohol drove a car and hit a food delivery boy who was riding a bike. The delivery boy who fell down was dragged to a distance of 100 meters. Later, the driver Vinayak was caught by the locals and handed over to the police. Vinayak, a resident of Vijayanagar, was working as a sales executive at a Mahindra car showroom in Rajajinagar.

Vinayak received the incentive money on Sunday and he arranged a party for his friends, sources said. After the party, they started driving the car recklessly in an inebriated condition. At this time, Prasanna Kumar, who was riding a bike, was hit from behind and dragged for 100 meters. However, the accused who did not stop the car at the spot tried to escape from the scene.

Seeing this, other riders chased the car for one km. By then three young women and one young man who were in the car got down from the car and fled from there. At this time, the locals smashed the glass of the car, beat up the driver Vinayak and then handed him over to the Batarayanpur traffic police station.

During the inspection, it was found that the driver drank alcohol. A case has been registered at Batarayanpur Traffic Police Station. The Batarayanpur police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the case.