Chitradurga (Karnataka) : A Tapas unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed in agriculture fields near a village in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Sunday morning, officials said. According to officials, the UAV–TAPAS– crashed while it was on a trial flight. "A Tapas drone being developed by the DRDO crashed during a trial flight in a village in Hiriyuru Taluk of Chitradurga district, Karnataka," Defence officials said.

"DRDO is briefing the Defence Ministry about the mishap and an inquiry is being carried out into the specific reasons behind the crash," they added. On receiving the information, local villagers rushed to the crash site to catch a glimpse of the UAV. The damaged UAV and its equipment inside lay scattered on the field.

Earlier, a drone carrying blood components from Rishikesh to Kotdwar Base Hospital for All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) crashed after getting stuck in a eucalyptus tree at Jashodpur Sidkul in Kotdwar. Sources said that some parts of the drone were stuck in the tree and were rescued with the help of a crane.

According to the sources, a 25 kg drone was flown from AIIMS Rishikesh carrying a blood component weighing about two kg from Kotdwar Base Hospital. However, when it crossed 14 km, the drone crashed in Jashodpur Sidcul after getting stuck in a 25 to 30 feet tall eucalyptus tree. The local people informed the police about the incident. (With ANI Inputs)