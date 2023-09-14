Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said he doesn't know as to what is in the minds of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the saffron party having an understanding with JD(S) for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The former CM, who was in New Delhi on Wednesday to take part in the meeting of the BJP's central election committee, of which he is the member, made it clear that no discussion took place regarding the alliance, during the visit.

"Amid election and other issues, other subjects (BJP-JD(S) poll understanding) did not come up for discussion. After the meeting I have come back. Neither did they (BJP national leadership), nor did I raise any other subjects," Yediyurappa said in response to a question. Speaking to reporters here, he said he doesn't know what was in the minds of Modi and Amit Shah regarding the poll alliance.

Asked whether there were any reservations from the state BJP about the alliance with JD(S), Yediyurappa, who is also the member of the BJP's all important parliamentary board, said, "what Delhi leadership says is more important. This issue did not come up for discussion yesterday during my Delhi visit."

Certainly, whatever decision is taken by high command in Delhi will be after due consultation with the state leadership, he said. But, so far no such discussions have taken place with regard to poll understanding and other issues. To a query on his personal opinion regarding the alliance, he said, "... we will all abide by whatever decision the party takes."

Yediyurappa, who is also a BJP parliamentary board member, had last week said that his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections. The regional party will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

However, he subsequently said that discussions in this regard have not reached finality yet, and that Modi and Shah, who are busy with other responsibilities, may discuss and decide on the issue in a couple of days and decide. On his part, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said discussions on BJP and his party contesting the Lok Sabha polls together are still in the initial phase. (PTI)