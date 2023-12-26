Davangere(Karnataka): On Christmas day, a doctor, who attended the call of duty beyond office hours, saved the lives of a father and his six-year-old son, who fell in the middle of the road after their bike skidded. The incident took place on December 25 in Pavada Rangavanahalli between 12 pm to 1 pm.

As per reports, the man sustained serious head injuries while his son received minor injury. Dr Ravikumar, who was on his way to Jagaluru via Anagodu, noticed the injured father and his child who lay on the road after the accident.

He immediately stopped his car and rushed to their rescue taking the duo to Anagodu village in his vehicle. Unfortunately, Anagodu Primary Health Centre (PHC) was shut due to Christmas.

He then rushed them to a nearby private clinic to provide them with first aid following which the doctor called for an ambulance from Davangere and transferred them to the district hospital for treatment.

He actively took charge of the process and made sure that the duo were taken care of in the hospital, not leaving them alone even for a minute.

A few months ago, too, Dr Ravikumar was in the news for rescuing another rider whose bike skidded while returning from Jagalur to Davangere. These social endeavours of the medical practicioner, who has saved multiple lives have been widely praised and hailed in the public sector.