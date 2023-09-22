Bengaluru (Karnataka): Horrific footage of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader VK Guruswamy being assaulted with weapons has been captured on the CCTV camera. On September 4, at around 4.30 pm, a group of five accused attacked Guruswamy, who belongs with weapons while he was sitting at the Sukha Sagar Hotel in Kammanahalli in Bengaluru.

The Banasawadi police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested Karthik, Vinod Kumar and Prasanna, who belong to the Pandyan group in Madurai connection with the assault.

Guruswamy, who was politically active in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was recognized as a close friend of many political leaders. Guruswamy, who also has a criminal background, has a case registered against him at the Kirutharai police station. He is accused of being involved in eight murder cases. An official attached to the Banasawadi police station said that it is suspected that the rival gang might have attacked Guruswamy due to an old feud.

The DMK, which is the ruling party in Tamil Nadu is currently led by MK Stalin. MK Stalin is also the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The DMK was founded by CN Annadurai, who was also the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The DMK was founded on September 17, 1949.