Ramanagara: For the first time, after becoming the deputy chief minister, the KPCC president DK Shivakumar was in his home constituency here on Saturday to express his gratitude to the people. He also conducted roadshows at various places and also thanked people for voting Congress to power in the state.

Shivakumar while addressing a public rally at Harohalli, said that the Congress was voted to power with absolute majority in Karnataka. "People had seen the rule of the JD (S) party in the state as it was elected to power twice in Karnataka. I will become the Chief Minister of the state because the people of my constituency helped me to win the assembly polls by a huge margin."

"You gave me votes in large numbers to make me the Chief Minister, but what to do, a decision was made. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me advice. I had to bow my head to the words of the elders and I have to remain with patience," Shivakumar said.

"You have brought me and the party to power with a huge majority so that I can become the Chief Minister of the state. But, I had to leave the claim over the CM's post by the orders of the party High Command. The AICC will take a call on his becoming the Chief Minister of the state in the coming days. Hopefully, I will become the Chief Minister of the state at the earliest," the KPCC president said.

Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister on the directive of Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. So, your wishes will also come true in the coming days. I will be the Chief Minister of the state soon, Shivakumar added.