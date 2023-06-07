Bengaluru: IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil, who appeared before the city Magistrate Court, got bail in the criminal defamation case filed by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri.

Roopa Moudgil attended the hearing of the 24th Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court of the city regarding the case. The court, which recorded the appearance, granted bail with the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000. "D Rupa Moudgil, on February 18 and 19 on her Facebook account, has made indecent allegations against me. She has also made a statement in the electronic media. The allegations are hurtful to my personality," Rohini Sindhuri said in her private complaint filed in a subordinate court on March 3.

Sindhuri alleged that Rupa had purportedly done it with the malicious intent of maligning her private, social and professional life and it caused her mental suffering. Also, She demanded Rs one crore as compensation from D. Rupa for hurting her and causing her mental anguish. She also demanded that appropriate punitive action be taken against Roopa. The Magistrate's Court, which considered it, ordered a criminal defamation case to be registered against Roopa. Also, summons were issued to Roopa on March 24.

Sindhuri's defamation case came days after she had issued a legal notice to the police officer demanding an unconditional apology for the allegations levelled against her. In the defamation suit, Sindhuri also said Roopa had continued making allegations through her Facebook posts, despite a restraining order and directions from the government from making any remarks.