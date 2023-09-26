DEAD RAT FOUND IN BREAKFAST SERVED TO POLICE PERSONNEL DURING BENGALURU BANDH DUTY

Bengaluru: A dead rat was found in breakfast served to police personnel during the Bengaluru bandh duty on Tuesday over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. According to sources, a rat was found when a staff of the Yeshwantpur traffic station opened a packet of breakfast served by the police department. He then immediately alerted the police personnel about the matter and instructed everyone not to eat that breakfast.

Reacting to the incident, Joint Commissioner of City Traffic Department MNAnuchet said, "At around 7.30 am, the breakfast was brought from a hotel in Yeshwantpur for about 180 personnel of traffic and law and order departments, who were on patrolling duty. A dead rat was found in the breakfast served to a traffic policeman ."

Also read: Dead rat found in mutton dish in Ludhiana dhaba

"He immediately brought it to the notice of other staff and told them not to eat breakfast. We are going to register a criminal case against the hotel from where the breakfast was brought. We are going to take disciplinary action against the inspector of Yeshavantpur traffic station," he said. The Bengaluru bandh called by farmers and Kannada organisations and backed by the BJP and JD (S) on Tuesday in protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu evoked partial response, with most of the public services functioning normally, but many people staying indoors.