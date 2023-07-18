Bengaluru: Days after getting assurance about Congress's support on ordinance, an emboldened Arvind Kejriwal sharpened attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he said, failed to deliver goods and needs to be shown the door.

Kejriwal, who is attending the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, used the event as a podium to launch attack on Narendra Modi-led BJP government. "I think it's important to plan and oust BJP from power. Narendra Modi has got a chance to rule the country for the past nine years but made a mess of governance. He has created hatred amongst the people, the economy is in shambles, inflation is at its peak and there is unemployment. It is time for the people of India to get rid of him, so all the like-minded parties are coming together," Kejriwal said.

The AAP is at loggerheads with the BJP government primarily over duties and responsibilities of Delhi government and the Centre. Kejriwal, who is a bitter critic of Narendra Modi, has time and again appealed like-minded Opposition parties to come under one umbrella and step up tirade against the BJP, which the leader often accused, of being involved in dismantling the rival parties through unfair means such as arbitrary use of judiciary and employing investigating agencies against leaders of Opposition parties.

Kejriwal-led AAP government has challenged the Centre’s ordinance -- Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 -- before the apex court. The Delhi government’s plea contended that the ordinance wrests control over civil servants serving in the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD), from the GNCTD to the unelected lieutenant governor (LG).