Bengaluru: All-rounder KC Cariappa lodged a complaint at the Bagalagunte Police Station alleging that he has been mentally harassed by his ex-girlfriend. He levelled allegations against his ex-girlfriend, who was in a relationship with him earlier. However, later the two separated.

Meanwhile, the ex-girlfriend also reportedly lodged a counter-complaint against KC Cariappa at the RT Nagar Police Station. Separate FIRs have now been registered in two police stations in the city and the police are investigating the case.

In his complaint, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, KC Cariappa stated, "I met (her) one and a half years ago. We fell in love with each other. She is an alcoholic. We had a breakup a year ago when she started torturing me saying, " I will end your cricket career. I will defame you on the Internet and I will die by suicide by leaving a suicide note holding you responsible for my death. Though I was enduring all this, on December 22, she trespassed into my house at Ramayya Layout, Bagalgunte, verbally abused and threatened my parents. Finally, I approached the police as a last resort."

Furthermore, the ex-girlfriend, in her complaint, claimed that "Cariappa and I met through Instagram. We both belong to the same community. During the relationship, we had consensual physical contact and I got pregnant. Then he gave me an abortion pill. When I said, "I want a child he forcibly gave me the pill for five days. After that, we went to Golden Farm Resort."

"After a week the miscarriage happened. I had already complained about this to the Bagalagunte Police Station. I took back the complaint at the request of KC Cariappa. Cariappa, who made me believe that we would get married, then took Rs 2 lakhs from me gradually. Later, his parents said, "You are divorced. Don't marry our son. They scolded me verbally." On December 18, Cariappa came to our house at Dinnoor main road and said, "You are already divorced. I don't like you. I have not received any money from you, assaulted and threatened me," the ex-girlfriend stated in her complaint, a copy of which is also in possession of ETV Bharat.

"Two days after lodging the complaint, he came back to me. Even after that, he kept coming and going. He started harassing me saying, "Why do you do modelling? Why do you go out with boys? He cheated me repeatedly making me believe that he would marry me," she alleged.