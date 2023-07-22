COUPLE HELD FOR STEALING TOMATOES HUNT IS ON FOR THREE OTHER ACCUSED

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police arrested a couple on Saturday in connection with the tomatoes robbery case reported in RMC Yard police station in Bengaluru and launched a hunt for the three other accused. According to the police, the arrested couple has been identified as Bhaskar and his wife Sindhuja. The search is on for Rocky, Kumar and Mahesh. The incident took place on July 8.

After threatening a farmer in Bengaluru, the miscreants sped away with the vehicle carrying tomatoes. The incident took place in the limits of RMC Yard police station in Bengaluru near Chikkajala. On July 8, the farmer was transporting more than 250 kg of tomatoes from Hiriyur town in Chitradurga district to Kolar market. After noticing the tomatoes, miscreants followed the vehicle. They intercepted the vehicle and assaulted the farmer and driver of a Bolero goods vehicle alleging that their vehicle hit their vehicle. They demanded money from them and later got the money transferred to their account through net banking. They boarded the goods vehicle, along with the farmer. Later, the miscreants forcefully pushed the farmer out of the vehicle and drove away with the vehicle carrying tomatoes.

RMC Yard police collected the CCTV footage and gathered clues about the accused couple. They had taken the vehicle to Chennai and sold tomatoes there. They parked the vehicle near Peenya and Bengaluru and escaped into another vehicle that did not have a registration number. Notably, the prices of tomatoes have touched Rs 120 to Rs 150 in Karnataka. The farmers are forced to erect tents and guard the tomato crop as miscreants are invading tomato farms and stealing them to make quick bucks. (With agency inputs)