Yadagiri (Karnataka): A couple was charred to death on Monday morning after a fire broke out in their house due to an electric short circuit in Yadagiri district. Four other members of the family were rescued by the police. An investigations has been initiated into the incident.

The deceased couple has been identified as Raghavendra (39) and wife Shilpa (35). The family lived in a three-storied building in Saidapur of Yadagiri's Gurmatkal taluk. They occupied the third floor of the building while the other two floors had a clothes shop and a flat. "A preliminary investigation revealed that, a short circuit occurred at around 4 am today. The clothes shop and the flat have also been gutted in the fire," police said. After the fire broke out, the couple could not come out of the house due to the dense smoke that was emanating and were burnt alive, police added. Raghavendra's father, mother and both sons were rescued successfully. The fire and emergency services as well as police officials reached the spot after learning about the incident and extinguished the fire. A case has been registered in Saidapur police station and further investigations are on.

In a similar incident in Patna yesterday, a specially-abled woman and her 15-year-old son were charred to death when fire broke out in their house due to short circuit. Six cattle were also charred to death in the incident and the house was burnt to ashes. Five nearby houses were also damaged in the fire. The fire tenders tried to douse the flames but could not rescue the woman and her son.