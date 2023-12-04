Bengaluru: On the occasion of International Day of Special Needs, BJP leader and Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya unveiled a wheelchair-friendly resting point near the Bangalore South MP's office. This is the first in the country where this kind of facility has been provided to online food delivery workers. The first of its kind wheelchair friendly resting spot has been developed under Bangalore South MP's Constituency Development Fund and in collaboration with food delivery company Zomato.

The facility boasts of all important facilities including charging point, comfortable seating facility, toilet, water facility for the food delivery workers. Pertinently, food delivery platform Zomato has more than 200 wheelchair delivery partners across the country and 100 of them are in Bangalore. The company Neo Motion has made electric powered vehicles for all of them.

Speaking about the wheelchair friendly resting spots, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya said that the resting point will be of great help for the food delivery workers. He said that the work of the food delivery workers who deliver the orders to the customers on time within a few minutes despite the traffic, rain and weather conditions of Bangalore is commendable.

“So many workers who move through electric wheel chairs, take orders and deliver to customers are truly an inspiration to all of us. it is special that such people have been given the opportunity to take rest,” the BJP MP said. Speaking on the occasion, Dharmesh, wheelchair food delivery worker said that he met with an accident 15 years ago and has been moving around using a wheel chair.