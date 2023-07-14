COPS SEIZE 250 FAKE PASSES AT VIDHANA SOUDHA IN KARNATAKA

Bengaluru: Following the detection of a person impersonating an MLA entering Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha, police intensified the checking of people going inside the Houe. More than 250 fake passes were detected during the checking drive in the past four days. The city police stopped those entering the Vidhana Soudha without valid passes. The racket was exposed as people were tampering with the old or expired photo ID cards issued to ministers, MLAs, security guards and marshals of the House.

Now, the people's representatives will be given fresh identity cards to enter the Vidhana Soudha. Similarly, the staffers of the ministers and legislators will be allotted new passes. Besides, cars will be given separate passes. It was learnt from the sources in the police that some people tampered with the passes issued to vehicles.

The fraudsters mostly replicated the expired passes issued to the politicians. It is alleged that it was the handiwork of people close to MLAs or ministers. Joint Commissioner of Police Dr SD Sharanappa while issuing warnings said that stern legal action will be taken against those possessing fake passes. During the presentation of the Budget last Friday, Tipperudrappa entered the House impersonating an MLA from the Molakalmuru assembly constituency, giving a shocker to everyone.

After the detection of the security lapse, Vidhana Soudha police registered a case against Tipperuddappa. Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, UT Khader, expressed concern over the incident. Police increased checking drive following the "discovery of fake MLAs in the House". Every person and vehicle entering Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha is thoroughly checked and allowed inside. Similarly, on July 10, a knife was found in the bag of a female employee working at Vidhana Soudha.