COPS ARREST THREE PERSONS SEIZE AMBERGRIS WORTH RS 25 CRORE IN KARNATAKA

Mysore Police in Heggadadevanakote town in the Mysuru district of Karnataka have arrested three people from Kerala who were attempting to sell whale s rare ambergris Whale ambergris or vomit worth 25 crores was recovered from the possession of the accusedThe accused were transporting the whale ambergris from Cochin in Kerala and the consignment was to be handed over to a person in Heggadadevanakote town in the Mysuru district of Karnataka Acting on a tipoff a joint team of Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police along with Heggadadevanakote police raided the designated spot and arrested three persons The operation was carried out under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police SP Seema Latkar Three people including two Keralabased sailors were taken into custody by the police A car was also impounded by the policeThe officials from the forest department after checking the consignment confirmed that the confiscated item was whale ambergris Whale ambergris or vomit is a rare product The cost of this rare product is very high in the international market It is used in making perfume Also read Whale vomit worth Rs 57 crore seized two arrested in SangliThe forest department officials also informed police that the seized ambergris was valued at Rs 25 crores A case was registered against the three accused under the relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Wildlife Protection Act SP Seema Latkar said that accused were forwarded to judicial custodyAmbergris is a waxy substance It is found in the sperm whales gut Ambergris is a much soughtafter substance It is used in making highend perfumes Ambergris is a costly product and it is used as a fixative It allows the scent to endure much longer