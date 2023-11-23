Bengaluru: The Income Tax Department (IT) has decided to auction the expensive cars belonging to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently in judicial custody in a multi-crore tax evasion case, on November 28. Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is arrested in the case of fraud of hundreds of crores of rupees, is currently in Delhi jail. Sukesh had been arrested by the IT authorities earlier for tax arrears to many organizations.

Sukesh is accused of tax arrears of Rs 308 crore. Thus, the tax authorities have decided to auction the seized assets. Among the seized vehicles are 12 luxury cars. Among these there are many cars including BMW, Range Rover, Jaguar, Porsche, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Ducati Diavel. Sources said that the cars will be auctioned by the department as part of recovery of the tax money.

Sukesh is facing charges of defrauding hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of an official of the Union Law Ministry. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating and registering a case against Sukesh in connection with illegal money transfer, where he cheated the drug company's promoters by taking Rs 200 crores from their wives.

Sukesh had kept Rs 308.48 crore due for the period from 2012 to 2018. Vehicles seized from various places including Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been brought to Bangalore and kept at the Income Tax office for the said auction. A few days ago, Sukesh had written a two-page letter to the head of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust that he wanted to give a gold crown to the idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. According to the letter, a crown made of 916.24 carat gold, weighing around 11 kg, will be given to Ayodhya.

This crown is studded with 101 diamonds. Each diamond weighs 5 carats. Also, the diamond in the center of the crown will be 50 carats in size, Sukesh said. The crown is being designed under the expert guidance of the most reputed jewelers of South India. The makers of this crown have been known for their expertise in jewelery craftsmanship since the 1900s.