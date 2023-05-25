CONGRESS WORKER KILLED IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: A Congress worker was brutally killed by a few unidentified persons who hit him with a stone on his head and hacked the former with a knife in front of Halli Ruchi Hotel in Choudeshwari Nagar near Laggere on Wednesday.

The murdered Congress worker has been identified as Ravi alias Matti Ravi (42). Ravi, who was an auto driver by profession. According to sources, Ravi went to his home after finishing work at around 11 pm on Wednesday evening. After that, he went to a local bar and drank alcohol. Sources further said Ravi was attending the birthday party of Congress worker Krishnamurthy in the city. Later, when Ravi was leaving after attending the birthday party, some unidentified persons came on a bike and attacked Ravi. Being afraid of the sudden attack, Ravi tried to escape the attack, but he was surrounded by unidentified persons near Halliruchi Hotel. Later, they attacked him with a knife, hit him with a stone and killed him before escaping.

It has been learnt that the one of the accused persons, who attacked Ravi, carried a torn photo of Ravi before the murder. Nandini Layout Police visited the place last night and conducted an inspection. Police are yet to ascertain the reason of the murder. The dead body has been sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered at the police station. Search is on to arrest the killers, police said.