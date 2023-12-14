Bengaluru: A day after the Parliament security breach, the Congress in Karnataka on Thursday stepped up the attack on the BJP and termed it a "gross intelligence failure." The party staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday demanding the immediate arrest of BJP's Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and stringent action against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for allowing the intruders inside the Lower House.

Raising slogans and holding placards and banners, the Congress leaders and activists took out a march to the Congress Bhavan on Race Course Road here. Addressing a press conference, former Congress MP and party spokesperson VS Ugrappa condemned the attack and termed it a "gross intelligence failure."