Bengaluru: Twenty-six opposition parties from across the country are expected to attend the Congress-sponsored two-day brainstorming session in Karnataka's Bengaluru, where the top leaders will come up with a strategy to unitedly fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to sources. This article will bring you all the developments related to the Opposition meeting here and will also offer links to the related stories.

It is pertinent to note that the on the eve of the meeting, grand old party which has recently romped to power in the southern state routing the saffron party has clarified that it will oppose the ordinance on Delhi services in Parliament. Aam Aadmi Party which is in power in Delhi and Punjab has put that as a primary condition to attend the parleys.

The last meeting was attended by fifteen parties. It was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23. "This time we are expecting leaders of 26 parties," a source said. The opposition meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the recent split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra and the panchayat polls which saw widespread violence that claimed many lives in West Bengal. In the eastern State, party chiefs of Congress and Left have accused the TMC government of oppression. The two-day meet is likely to come up with a name for the alliance and the common minimum programme.