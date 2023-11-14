Bengaluru: The BJP's long-drawn and much-publicised tirade against dynastic politics, which is weaponised by the party to target its main rival Congress and other rival parties, appears to be falling apart.

The party's 'doublespeak' on dynastic politics is exposed due to its tacit endorsement of dynastic politics primarily in the case of Karnataka party heavyweight BS Yeddyurappa and its ally Janata Dal (Secular) leader Devegowda whose sons are now promoted to top posts of their parties.

Sources said the party has uncharacteristically deviated from its stand and is showing a tilt towards politicians for whom dynastic politics has been the hallmark of their brand of politics. This sudden change of heart by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, who almost made it a habit to attack Opposition parties on the issue of dynastic politics, is precipitated by the BJP's drive to win back the trust of allies before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to political analysts, the BJP high command's affinity with a party like Secular Janata Dal, which has been accused of being run by the Devegowda family, is due to its desperation to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They said it is a glaring example of the saffron party's political opportunism.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has become a member of Rajya Sabha in JDS, and his elder son HD Revanna is an MLA from Holenarasipur in Hassan's district. Another son, former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, is an MLA from Channapatna constituency. Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Hassan constituency, while another grandson Suraj Revanna is a member of the Legislative Council. Both of them are sons of MLA HD Revanna.

Ex-Prime Minister Deve Gowda, children, and grandchildren have gained political prominence due to dynastic politics. Ex-Prime Minister Deve Gowda's family members represent his party in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Vidhana Sabha and Vidhan Parishad.

BJP leaders, who had slandered JD(S) as a family political party including during the last assembly election campaign, now aligned with that party for the Lok Sabha elections, have come under criticism for the BJP's policy. Again, BJP High Command's decision to appoint former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's son Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra as Karnataka BJP leader is being seen as a gesture encouraging family politics.

Yeddyurappa has served as MLA, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Minister four times, state BJP president and Lok Sabha Member. His eldest son B Y Raghavendra is a sitting member of the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency.

Another son B Y Vijayendra Yeddyurappa is the MLA from Shikaripura Constituency. Earlier, BJP top brass had refused to appoint Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra as a minister and elect him as the state BJP general secretary with the intention of not allowing family politics. Also, Vijayendra was not considered for a ticket to contest from Shikaripura. Yielding to Yeddyurappa's pressure, Vijayendra was finally given the ticket.

The BJP's alliance with JD(S) and appointment of former CM Yeddyurappa's son as the state BJP president has been strongly condemned by senior Congress MLA, Sagar Constituency MLA Gopalakrishna Belur.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "BJP has lost its right to criticise family politics. BJP has not loved up to what it preached. BJP has become a BSY family party in Karnataka due to Vijayendra's appointment," he said.

Ayanur Manjunath, the spokesperson of the Congress, severely criticised the BJP for its U-turn. "It is ridiculous that the BJP has entered into an election alliance with the JDS, a party which is run by a family, and the appointment of former CM Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra as the state BJP president is another instance of the saffron party's tilt towards dynasty politics. The BJP has completely lost the right to oppose dynsaty politics. BJP has more MLAs and MPs who are dynasts than any other party. BJP does not have any clear ideology except Hindva," he said.