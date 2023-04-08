Shivamogga (Karnataka) : A code of conduct is already in force in Karnataka in the wake of the state assembly elections. In this background, the Shivamogga District Congress has requested the election commission officials to cover the newly built airport terminal which is built in the shape of a lotus in Sogane village of Shivamogga on Saturday.

''This would be a violation of the Code of Conduct. The Election Commission should cover the airport terminal till the elections are over'', The Congress has demanded. ''By posting a photo of the lotus-shaped airport terminal on social media, the BJP is projecting that this is our achievement. Therefore, the airport terminal should be completely covered till the election is over,'' Congress demanded.

In addition, Congress has demanded that government advertisements on transport buses should also be removed. The KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) secretary Devendrappa and Congress leader Kavita Raghavendra and other party leaders were present on this occasion.

The airport terminal at Shivamogga has the shape of a lotus from the front and an eagle from the back. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga airport at Sogane village on 27 February. The event coincided with the 80th birthday of BJP Leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The new airport has a lotus-shaped terminal and has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore.

Even a few days before the inauguration of the airport, there was a debate of pros and cons over the lotus shape. Voting for the Karnataka assembly elections will be held on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13.