CONGRESS RELEASES 2ND LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Bengaluru: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday released the 2nd list of 41 candidates while leaving Melukote seat for Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The assembly polls are scheduled for May 10 while counting will be held on May 13. In the 2nd list of the Congress candidates for the upcoming polls, the Congress has included four SC candidates and two ST candidates.

The assembly constituencies and the respective selected Congress candidates are: Nippani-Kakasaheb Patil, Gokak-Mahantesh Kadadi, Kittur-Babasaheb D. Patil, Saundatti Yellamma-Vishwas Vasant Vaidya, Mudhol (SC)- Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, Bilgi-J.T. Patti, Badami-Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti, Bagalkot- Hullappa Y. Meti, Bijapur City-Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb Mushrtf, Nagthan (SC)- Vitthal Katakadhond, Afzalpur-M.Y. Patil, Yadgir-Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Gurmitkal-Baburao Chinchansur, Gulbarga Dakshin-Allamaprabhu Patil, Basavakalyan-Vijay Dharam Singh, Gangawati-lqbal Ansari, Nargund-B.R. Yavagal, Dharwad-Vinay Kulkami, Kalghatgi-Santosh S. Lad, Sirsi-Bhimanna Naik, Yellapur-V.S. Patil, Kudligi (ST)- Dr. Srinivas NT, Molakalmuru (ST)- N.Y. Gopalakrishna, Chitradurga-K.C. Veerendra (Pappy), Holalkere (SC)- Anjaneya H, Channagiri-Basavaraju V. Shivaganga, Tirthahalli-Kimmane Rathnakar, Udupi-Prasadraj Kanchan, Kadur-Anand K.S, Tumkur City-lqbal Ahmed, Gubbi-S.R. Srinivas, Yelahanka-Keshava Rajanna B, Yeshvanthapura-S. Balraj Gowda, Mahalakshmi Layout-Keshava Murthy, Padmanaba Nagar-V. Raghunatha Naidu, Mandya-P. Ravikumar, Krishnarajpet-B.L. Devraja, Belur B. Shivram, Madikeri-Dr. Mantar Gowda, Chamunderhwari-Siddhegowda, Kollegal(SC)- A.R. Krishna Murthy.

The Congress has left the Melukote seat for Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The Congress had released the first list of 124 candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections on Mar. 25. The party has fielded former chief minister Siddaramaiah from his Varuna seat. Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar has been fielded by the party from his Kanakapura assembly constituency.

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will contest from Chitapur (SC) seat.