Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah slapped a party worker outside his residence. The video of the same went viral on social media. In the video, the Congress leader was seen surrounded by people, when he suddenly slaps a man. The incident took place outside the leader's residence near Sivananda Circle on Friday morning.

According to sources, activists gathered outside leader Siddaramaiah's residence for election tickets. During Siddaramaiah's arrival, there was a rush, and enraged by the shoving, Siddaramaiah lost his calm and slapped an activist on the cheek. The video of the incident is making round on social media. The video was shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources said.

Also read: Suspense intensifies over segment where Karnataka Cong strongman Siddaramaiah would contest

This is not the first time, the leader has slapped a party worker. The Congress leader slapped his aide at the Mysuru Airport after a press briefing. Earlier, the leader had lost his temper at public events multiple times.

Also read: BJP turning coastal Karnataka into Hindutva laboratory: Siddaramaiah

The former Chief Minister lost his calm and pushed a female party leader at an event. The woman had apparently, approached him about grievances on revenue officials. Siddaramaiah was listening to public grievances when the incident took place.

In 2016, in a similar incident, he slapped a bureaucrat at the Valmiki Bhavan in Bellari. The incident created much controversy, following which he accused the media of framing him and creating false 'propaganda'.The victim of the incident, however, denied being slapped by the then Chief Minister.