Bengaluru/New Delhi: The Congress deliberations to announce its choice of Chief Minister for Karnataka which it recently won with a thumping majority, enter 'Day 4' without making any headway. Former CM S Siddaramaiah has emerged as the top choice of legislators while Karnataka Congress unit chief DK Shivakumar who was instrumental in winning the state still remains in the race. Here is what happened so far:

On Tuesday (May 16) night, Siddaramaiah who was camping in Delhi since Monday had an audience with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who has been empowered by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) to choose their leader of the Karnataka government. He arrived at Kharge's residence around 6 pm. It is learnt the two leaders discussed 'issues' related to Karnataka government formation in the meeting lasted over an hour. The meeting with the top brass came amid reports that two-thirds of the Congress legislators reposing their faith on Siddaramaiah in the secret ballot held during the CLP meeting and having a clear edge over Shivakumar. The latter met Kharge ahead of Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon was the first contender to the Karnataka's top job to have a meeting with Kharge. He drove straight to his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh's residence after from Delhi Airport. He met Kharge around 5 pm and the meeting two lasted around half an hour. Shivakumar said the party is his mother and there was no question of resigning from the organisation. "We have built this party. No question. If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them," he replied when asked about unconfirmed reports that he may quit if CM's chair was not offered. In Bengaluru, former Congress state president G Parameshwara threw his hat in the ring saying he is ready to take up the responsibility if the party high command asks him to run the government, hinting that he has support of 50 legislators."I have faith in the party high command. I have certain principles. I can also take about 50 legislators and do the shouting, but for me the discipline of the party is important.... if the high command gives me the responsibility, I will take it up. I have not said I won't," the senior leader said. Earlier on Tuesday morning, former party chief Rahul Gandhi met Kharge at the latter's residence. The meeting lasted for over 90 minutes. The two leaders pored over the points shared with them by the party observers pressed to Karnataka regarding the CM post and modalities of government formation. Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal were also part of the Rahul's meeting with Kharge. Venugopal later separately met Rahul at the latter's residence and offered his personal feedback. Suresh said Shivakumar had the right to stake his claim on the top post as the party won under his brother's leadership as Pradesh Congress chief. Suresh had earlier met Kharge on Monday evening at the latter's residence after Shivakumar earlier cancelled his Delhi visit citing health issues. The legislators-elect in Karnataka passed a one-line resolution authorising Kharge to appoint the legislature party leader, who will then stake claims with the Governor to form the government. Kharge also had held discussions with the state unit leaders and the three observers appointed by him to oversee the CLP. In the just-concluded Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress unseated the ruling BJP with 135 seats while the saffron party and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.